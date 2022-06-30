Monocrat Bureaucrat or Mediacrat?

Editor,

Meghalaya in the past few days has been divided into two clear sections. The ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’. Those who ‘have’ developed a hatred for a particular bureaucrat and those who ‘have not’ yet developed the symptoms. But let’s accept one fact, either of the two sections, ‘must have’ watched at least one South Indian flick of Vijay Master and were awed by it!

It is well known that negative campaigning, specifically ‘attack’ advertising, has been analyzed and discussed widely concerning possible implications for voters. Now with the Chief Minister getting his shoes and trousers caked in mud while touring Garo Hills post rains, we need to quell our desire for complaints and who next if not a bureaucrat (also because no Minister is buying a new vehicle). Who doesn’t enjoy some constructive criticism but abusive ad hominem fallacy? Well that takes the cake before elections.

“You are bad, I am good. You may be good but this is how it should be” is the one liner summary of all the ‘Dear Diary’ moments that as a reader I am forced to read. Thanks to one bureaucrat, our thirst for ‘celebrity gossips’ is quenched. For a town with no wood (did someone hear deforestation? This was in the lines of Hollywood..Bollywood), let’s watch some Secretariwood. A newspaper to me is “public space”. Personal complaints and grudges are nothing but irrelevant spray painting on walls. Who wants to know if someone got an appointment with a Dr? As far as the ones who got it, they say this Dr has his clinic open from Monday to Saturday for a mere 12-14 hours. Patient patients are what we need (emergency aside).

RTI (Right to have Inquisitiveness answered) is an amazing tool that people should try. If FOCUS never had FOCUS, if MIDFC was Meghalaya’s Interest in Developing Financial Crisis and if MBMA was Meghalaya’s Biggest Moneymaking Agency, what is stopping anyone from re-enacting the Battle of Verdun (Season 2 Episode 1) and stopping a major Government offensive? Problem is one does not require a sword license in India and hence pens, which are mightier than the sword are being used irresponsibly.

By now the State is gratefully aware of the furniture this bureaucrat sits on and the car that he drives about in. How did we miss details on his clothing brand and the fruits he loves to eat for breakfast! Now this is important because we can then draw a line if he is wearing indigenous fabric (promoting the State) or draping clothing from multinational corporations (for which we need to know how he affords them). Sadly, he isn’t Commissioner and Secretary of Textiles (yet) else we could all have had some good gossip. The fruits for breakfast are still relevant as it will help analyse if they are procured from the market or delivered to him in his capacity as Commissioner and Secretary, Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare.

Views of the editor are mostly rooted in facts hence the opening act of any ‘paper essay’ is “Apropos the wonderful article written by…”, why can’t we have more of that? Oh! wait a minute, (calculating…), aren’t we a few months away from polls! Ah that explains the ‘independent’ articles of aspiring candidates.

Yours etc.,

Benedict Lyngdoh

Via email

Images should be true to life

Editor,

As per the news item in a section of the media 2022, the Traditional Heads along with several social organisations have requested the Transport Minister, Dasakhiat Lamare to allot land at Lad Nartiang for erecting a life size statue of U Woh Kiang Nangbah, a legendary freedom fighter of the Pnars. This is a very noble request indeed which should be accorded. The only point of contention here is that while working on the figure of U Woh Kiang Nangbah, adequate research must be carried out with regards to the attire worn by him while he was alive.

It is really an eye sore to see that the statue of U Woh Kiang Nangbah at Lad Civil Hospital, Shillong, East Khasi Hills District, has the patriot wearing an attire that does not identify with what men-folk would have worn during those times and period. It rather looked like some kind of a skirt and this is inappropriate because images and pictures of the freedom fighter have him wearing a “jain boh” or ka “yu slien” that was worn those days by men. The statue of U Woh Kiang Nangbah at Syntu Ksiar is in fact impeccable. Therefore, one urges upon those who have such noble intentions to take extra care in this regard and make no such errors.

Yours etc.,

Helen Dkhar,

Via email

Electricity: Curse or blessing?

Editor,

On Wednesday June 29, 2022, right from 1 am till 5 am, there was 4 (four) hours of continuous power cut or load shedding which is completely unnatural, in our area of Mawprem and its vicinity. Every morning we face power cut of additional 1 (one) hour from 10 am till 11 am. The Almighty created the night for us to rest. But power cuts in the dead of night create a climate of insecurity as we are at most vulnerable to thefts and burglary. And if earthquakes or other natural calamities arise who should be accountable? Again, it is tough for the sick and the elderly to manage to move in the darkness of night when there are prolonged power cuts. As I watch the light of our Creator breaking the darkness of night through the window and promising a new day, what promise should we expect from humans in the MeECL to us ordinary humans?

Your etc.,

Joydeep Sharma

Shillong-2