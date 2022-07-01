Meghalaya Trinamool Congress files FIR against fake press release

Shillong, July 1: Meghalaya state unit of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) today filed an FIR with Cyber Cell, police station of Meghalaya Police against the miscreants involved in circulating a fake press release in the name of the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee on June 29 last.

The ‘fake’ press release bearing a ‘forged’ signature of the AITC national general secretary, announced that AITC had released the second list of party candidates for the next assembly election in Meghalaya in the year 2023 and the two party nominees as mentioned in the ‘so called second list’ were Vicky Dey and Patricia Mukhim, The Editor of The Shillong Times.

The AITC, Meghalaya stated that the fake and fabricated press release was circulated to tarnish the image of the party as well as the personalities named in it and demanded immediate actin by Meghalaya Police to apprehend the culprits involved in preparing and circulating the false and fabricated press release