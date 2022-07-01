Sania Mirza and partner crash out of Wimbledon

Wimbledon, June 30: Indian ace Sania Mirza’s final Wimbledon appearance ended in disappointment as she and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka were eliminated in the opening round with the Polish-Brazilian duo of Magdalena Frech and Beatroz Haddad Maia beating them 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Mirza would have ideally preferred to last a bit longer in her swansong at the SW-19 but she will undoubtedly remember hallowed lawns where she won her maiden doubles title alongside Martina Hingis, in 2015.(PTI)