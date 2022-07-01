Sania Mirza and partner crash out of Wimbledon

SPORTS
By Agencies

Wimbledon, June 30: Indian ace Sania Mirza’s final Wimbledon appearance ended in disappointment as she and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka were eliminated in the opening round with the Polish-Brazilian duo of Magdalena Frech and Beatroz Haddad Maia beating them 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Mirza would have ideally preferred to last a bit longer in her swansong at the SW-19 but she will undoubtedly remember hallowed lawns where she won her maiden doubles title alongside Martina Hingis, in 2015.(PTI)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.