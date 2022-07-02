Fire at building in Delhi’s Palam area, doused

New Delhi, July 2 : A fire broke out at a building in the Palam area of the national capital on Saturday morning, officials said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 3.42 a.m. at a house in Gali No 40, Sadh Nagar in southwest Delhi after which two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

“There have been no injuries or casualties in the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

He said that the fire was on the ground floor of the building. “Two fire tenders and two CATS ambulances reached the spot and controlled the fire in time,” the official said.

The official confirmed that the cause of the fire was an electric short-circuit. (IANS)