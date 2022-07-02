Mizoram launches online processing of RTI

Launching the Mizoram RTI online scheme at a function held here, Chief Minister Zoramthanga highlighted the practicality of providing easy accessibility to RTI applications and being able to track the progress of the applications by the applicants from remote places and outside the state.

He also said that this RTI online facility will be a useful platform to showcase the achievement and performances of the state government. “Users can track their RTI application, thus fulfilling transparency while the online platform will ensure timely delivery of the queries as well,” he added.

Officials said that for those who want to file an online RTI application but do not have the necessary device, there are around 800 Common Service Centres and Rural Information Kiosks across the state to facilitate them.