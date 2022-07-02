Why The Targeted Attacks

For a while now, people, particularly non-tribals passing through Jaiaw – a prominent locality of Shillong have been attacked by so-called “miscreants.” These miscreants appear to be faceless and nameless because they get away with impunity after such attacks. In this aspect the role of the Dorbar Shnong comes into question. The Dorbar Shnong have always maintained that they are in control of the situation within their jurisdictions. In fact, the unwritten code is for police to inform the Dorbar Shnong that they are advancing to a locality to pick up certain suspects for questioning. Normally the Dorbar Shnong should be in a position to know who these ‘miscreants’ that waylay unsuspecting passers-by are, and the reason for the attacks. Each Dorbar Shnong is headed by a Rangbah Shnong and some localities have more than one Rangbah Shnong because of their size and population. The Shnong are further divided into Dongs headed by a Rangbah Dong. In a particular Dong nearly everyone knows everyone else. It’s possible to identify the regular trouble makers. Some Dorbar Shnong also have the Village Defence Party (VDP) that are paid a modest honorarium. They are to ensure that the Dong/Shnong is trouble free and to identify trouble makers and inform the Dorbar Shnong about them. It is good that the VDP of Jaiaw have managed to zero in on the assaulters and that they are now under police custody.

Interestingly, some of the arrested are juveniles hence their case might be treated with leniency. But how do juveniles have driving licenses and afford to drive scooters and motorbikes? Clearly there is a social collapse here since juveniles are supposed to be at home studying in the evening under parental supervision. And if they are missing from home then their parents should be on the lookout for them. Parental responsibility appears lacking or non-existent. From the series of attacks that these youths have been involved in, it appears to have become a pattern. These youth appear to be members of some pressure groups that believe that Meghalaya must live in isolation and that anyone from outside the state coming here for any reason is an interloper who has to be dealt with through violent means.

The newly joined Director General of Police, Dr LR Bishnoi has led the way by walking through some troubled localities with his men and also reassuring people that police are doing their job. This is intended to restore peoples’ faith in the police. Dorbar Shnongs too would do well to work in conjunction with the police to maintain law and order in their respective localities. Hopefully, such incidents that are a slur on the fair name of Meghalaya are dealt with swiftly and strictly.