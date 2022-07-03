India’s Kalaivani storms into final

New Delhi, July 2: Indian boxer Kalaivani Srinivasan stormed into the final with a dominating victory while Kuldeep Kumar progressed to the semi-finals of the Elorda Cup in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Kalaivani demonstrated excellent skills against Uzbekistan’s Farzona Fozilova in the women’s 48kg semi-final. The Chennai-born boxer’s powerful blows and persistent attack did not allow her opponent any opportunity to settle down as she comfortably won by unanimous decision in the end.

Kuldeep provided India a winning start on the fourth day of the competition but had to work hard for the victory. Kuldeep faced a stiff challenge from local Kairat Yernur in a nail-biting men’s 48kg quarter-final contest. However, with cautious approach and precise attack, he notched up a 3-2 win.

Meanwhile, another boxer in the men’s section, Yashpal lost to Kazakhstan’s Aslanbek Shymbergenov by 0-5 margin in the 71kg quarter-final.

Among women, Babita Bisht (81kg), Jyoti (52kg) and Neema (63kg) signed off with bronze medals after defeats in the semi-finals.

While Babita suffered a defeat against China’s Zheng Lu by ‘Referee Stopping the Contest’ verdict, Jyoti and Neema conceded identical 0-5 losses against Uzbekistan’s Feruza Kazakova and Kazakhstan’s Anar Tursynbek respectively.

Savita’s challenge also came to an end in the quarter-finals as she was handed a 0-5 loss by Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Japan’s Namiki Tsukimi in the 50kg category.

The finals will be played on Monday. (PTI)