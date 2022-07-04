Transfer Buzz

Nicolas Tagliafico



The Argentine is expected to leave Ajax with Olympique Lyon interested in signing him. Brighton are also interested in the player.

Alex Vidal

The Chilean is on the verge of joining Flamengo from Inter Milan for a one year six months deal.

Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have announced the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, the club confirmed in a statement. The Portugal’s U-21 international joined the Reds following a breakthrough 2021-22 campaign during which he was a key figure in Fulham’s promotion back to the top flight.

Pierluigi Gollini

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini will join Fiorentina on loan with €8 million buy option included in the deal.

Arturo Vidal



Flamengo are closing on Arturo Vidal as next signing. Talks in progress on 18 months contract. Vidal will leave Inter this summer.