Alfiya, Gitika bag gold, India end Elorda Cup with 14 medals

New Delhi, July 4: Reigning Youth World champions Alfiya Pathan and Gitika produced sensational performances to win gold medals at the inaugural edition of the Elorda Boxing Cup in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Monday.

Two other female boxers – Kalaivani Srinivasan and Jamuna Boro – signed off with silver medals.

With the addition of two gold, two silver and 10 bronze on the final day, the 33-member Indian contingent concluded its campaign with an overall tally of 14 medals.

Alfiya did not have to break a sweat and got an unanimous 5-0 verdict as she proved too strong for her opponent, the 2016 world champion, Lazzat Kungeibayeva, in the women’s 81kg final.

Gitika, on the other hand, clinched a thrilling 4-1 victory over compatriot Kalaivani in an intense all-Indian women’s 48kg final.

Both Alfiya and Gitika bagged prize money of USD 700 for their gold-winning feats on their debut at a senior international event.

The silver and bronze medallists, on the other hand, were awarded USD 400 and USD 200 respectively.

Meanwhile, Jamuna, the 2019 World Championships Bronze medallist, went down to Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova 0-5 in the 54kg final.

Among men, Kuldeep Kumar (48kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Sachin (57kg) and Jugnoo (92kg) claimed bronze medals while Jyoti Gulia (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Neema (63kg), Lalita (70kg) and Babita Bisht (81kg) were the six bronze medallists in the women’s category.

The tournament witnessed top players in action from countries such as India, Uzbekistan, hosts Kazakhstan, Cuba, China, and Mongolia. (PTI)