Presidential poll campaign: Murmu meets Assam’s ruling alliance MLAs

Guwahati, July 7: National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the upcoming elections for the post of President of India, Draupadi Murmu on Thursday met Assam legislators belonging to the ruling BJP and alliance partners at an event held here on Thursday.

On a three-day tour of the Northeastern states for the Presidential election campaign, the former Jharkhand Governor was accorded a rousing welcome with cultural troupes performing traditional Adivasi songs and dances at her arrival to the meeting venue.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the NDA’s candidate would register a resounding victory in the upcoming election.

“It is certain that Murmu ji will register a historic victory in the Presidential poll. Despite that, she came to Assam with a lot of love and enthusiasm,” the chief minister said, adding, “I would like to express my gratitude to Murmu ji for gracing us with her presence.”

The chief minister also said that he has witnessed an unprecedented level of enthusiasm among the citizens of India ever since the former Jharkhand Governor’s name was declared as the NDA’s choice for the next President of the country.

Taking to Twitter later, the chief minister posted: “Honoured to have had the opportunity to interact with NDA’s nominee for the upcoming Presidential elections, Adarniya Smt Draupadi Murmu ji, in Guwahati. Adarniya Murmu ji’s interaction with the legislators of Assam BJP and allies was really an enriching experience for all of us.”

The Presidential candidate was accompanied by Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.