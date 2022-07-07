Two held with contraband drug

Shillong, July 7: In continuation of campaign against drug menace In Meghalaya , EJHD police reacting on credible input regarding transportation of contraband from Silchar to Shillong, intercepted one Maruti zen vehicle bearing registration number WB 02 P 2867 at Umtyra CP and two accused were thoroughly searched and six boxes of suspected contraband ( heroin ) hidden below their garments were recovered from them .

Total quantity of heroin recovered was 72 gms and in addition to that 17 strips of banned Nitrazapam tablets were seized as well .

It was a joint operation of ANTF and Umtyta anti -Infiltration CP led by Addl SP Banraplang Jyrwa alongside DSP Jason Myrom .

Due to heavy jam at Malidor ( Assam side ) the team had to continue the operation for almost 15 hours .

Two phones and the above vehicle were seized and case is being registered at khliehriat PS under NDPS act . Further probe is on to ascertain the forward and backward linkages of the drug crime network .