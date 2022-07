Tura, July 8: Seven persons suffered minor injuries as the bus they were travelling in fell into a roadside wetland near Gomaijhora under Phulbari Police Station in West Garo Hills at around 2.30 am today.

The bus was suspected to be over-speeding. The driver fled the scene after the mishap. The injured were rushed to the local Bhaitbari CHC for treatment and released after they had been administered first aid. The bus (AS01NC/2524) on its way from Guwahati to Mankachar.