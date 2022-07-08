Sindhu, Prannoy reach Malaysia Masters quarters; Praneeth exits

Kuala Lumpur, July 7: Former world champion PV Sindhu edged out China’s Zhang Yi Man to pave her way to the quarterfinal of the Malaysia Masters here on Thursday.

Seventh-seeded Sindhu beat Yi Man 21-12, 21-10 in just 28 minutes to set-up a meeting with familiar foe world No 2 and former world champion Tai Tzu Ying of the Chinese Taipei.

Up against an opponent she had never beaten before, Sindhu took control of the game early after winning seven points on the trot to race to a 9-1 lead.

The Indian ace has a dismal 5-16 head-to-head record against the Chinese Taipei shuttler Tai Tzu Ying.

She has not beaten her since 2019. Tai Tzu defeated Sindhu in the Malaysia Open quarters last week.

In men’s singles, Thomas Cup winner HS Prannoy trounced Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei 21-19, 21-16 to enter the quarterfinals of the Super 500 tournament.

He will be up against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan for a place in the semifinals.

In other matches, Parupalli Kashyap and B Sai Praneeth bowed out after losing their respective matches.

Kashyap lost 21-10, 21-15 to Indonesian seed Anthony Ginting, worlds bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth lost to Chinese shuttler Li Shi Feng 21-14, 21-17. (UNI)