Mawlai rout Malki 4-0 to reclaim table lead

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 9: Remark Kharmalki scored a brace as Mawlai SC handed Malki SC a 4-0 demolition in the 16th match and last of the fourth round, of the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Saturday. The win took them back to the top of the points table, with 12 points to Ryntih’s 9.

Donald Diengdoh (10’), Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi (27’, 74’) and Remark Kharmalki (58’) were the goal-scorers.

This was the biggest win of the season and Mawlai are the first club to score four goals in a single match. It is also their fourth clean sheet in as many games.

Before today, Mawlai had a full 9 points from three games and were second in the table while Malki were sixth with 4 points from three matches.

It was Malki that got out of the blocks quicker, with Micheal Marwein taking a shot in open space in the eighth minute but his effort was a little tame and easily gathered by Mawlai goalkeeper Neithovilie Chalieu.

Mawlai then pressed forwards, with Kynshi aiming a lovely cross for Diengdoh but the latter’s header took a deflection out for a corner. That corner led to another and this time Diengdoh’s flicked header found the back of the net, with Nikelson Bina the provider.

Malki failed to gather themselves after going behind and Bina almost had a goal of his own five minutes later after Malki goalie Rihoklang Khongjoh aimed a pass straight at him but his attempt was wide. Kynshi had another go soon after and, this time, Khongjoh parried the ball nicely.

With less than 30 minutes on the clock, Mawlai had their second goal, this time with Diengdoh racing up the left flank and then cutting the ball back for Kynshi to tap in.

Mawlai led 2-0 going into the break.

After the restart, it was again Malki who had an early shout, as Chalieu took a back pass a little too easily and was charged by Emboklang Nongkhlaw. However, Mawlai managed to escape the danger.

Good combination play between Diengdoh, Bina and Kharmalki gave the latter the third goal, with his shot fired in low past Khongjoh.

The fourth goal came about after Pynbha Suting negotiated the Malki defence and fed the ball to the unmarked Kynshi on the left, who took one touch before powering the ball past the goal line.

After this, Mawlai coach Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh could easily make use of all his substitutes but, still, the team continued to pile on the pressure, though there were no more goals to come Mawlai’s way.

Although it was a bit too late in the day, even Malki had a few chances, with Nongkhlaw blocked and Khrawkupar Tamu narrowly off target with a long-range left-footer. Right towards the end, Kyrpadlang Tariang had a go but with no luck and Malki had to accept a 4-0 defeat.

On Monday, the fifth round of the league will commence with a battle between the two teams in the relegation zone – defending champions Shillong Lajong FC and Mawkhar SC at 4 pm.