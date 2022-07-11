India lose 3rd T201 to Eng by 17 runs

Nottingham, July 10: Suryakumar Yadav’s heroic century went in vain as India succumbed to a 17-run defeat to England in the third and final T20I of the series here at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

India lost their top order within a short span. A 119-run partnership followed between centurion Suryakumar Yadav (117*) and Shreyas Iyer (28) and gave India a chance.

But the hosts pulled back the game in their favour by taking wickets at crucial stages and denied the Men in Blue a clean sweep. India have won the series 2-1.

At the end of 15 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav (93*) and Shreyas Iyer (28*). India needed 67 more in the final five overs. The game had swung into India’s favour.

India needed 21 runs in the final over. Men in Blue finished at 198/9 in 20 overs, with Avesh Khan (1*), they lost the match by 17 runs.

Earlier, a half-century by Dawid Malan and a solid unbeaten knock from Liam Livingstone helped England reach a powerful 215/7 at the end of their innings. (ANI)