Shillong, July 11: Former Home Minister of Meghalaya, Robert G Lyngdoh has been admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

It has been informed in a tweet by his sister and a senior political leader as well as a former minister in Meghalaya, Ampareen Lyngdoh today.

“My brother Robert G. Lyngdoh has been taken to the ICU and is receiving treatment. Please keep him in your prayers,” she tweeted.