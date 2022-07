Farhad Mohammad Sheikh alias Babla of Rajasthan is the latest to be arrested for killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal at his shop, over his support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Prophet, on June 28.

The case was initially registered on June 29 at Dhanmandi police station, and the NIA re-registered the case and took over the investigation.

Farhad Mohammad was a close criminal associate of arrested prime accused Riyaz Attari and said to be an active part of the conspiracy to kill Lal.