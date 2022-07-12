Ten-man Lajong edge Mawkhar to claim maiden win of season

SHILLONG, July 11: Ten-man Shillong Lajong FC claimed their first victory of the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 season with a 2-1 result against Mawkhar SC at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Monday.

Prior to the game, both sides had 1 point apiece from four matches, with Lajong better than Mawkhar on goal difference (-5 to -6).

Wadajied Ryngkhlem (28’) and Aman Ahlawat (34’) were the goal-scorers for Lajong while Balajied Syiemlieh’s (90’+7) penalty reduced the deficit for Mawkhar.

Lajong have now moved out of the relegation zone and are tied with Malki SC on 4 points but with a better goal difference (-4 to -5). Malki, however, still have a game in hand.

Shillong Lajong made major changes to their line-up but were hampered when Samuel Vanlalpeka, one of several players new to the starting XI, was shown a yellow card after a coming-together with Mawkhar custodian Widenstar Kharsati.

Vanlalpeka was taken off and replaced by Amon Lepcha but, soon after, team mate Iohbor Lyngkhoi was also booked. Things took a turn for the worse in the 37th minute when Ahlawat was shown a direct red card after knocking over a Mawkhar player on the edge of the box.

In an exciting first half, Lajong’s Sangti Janai Shianglong pulled off a superb shot in the 21st minute after negotiating a high bounce to crack a left-footer that clipped the upright.

The first goal came after Ioanis Suchen went deep on the right flank and placed the ball into the box. Ryngkhlem fired from the far post from a tight angle before the ball snuck through Kharsati’s gloves and found its way into the back of the net.

A few minutes later, Lepcha earned a corner for Lajong, taken by Gladdy Kharbuli. His delivery beat Kharsati and came off Ahlawat’s body before crossing the line.

Lajong goalkeeper Wanteilang Malngiang, making his first start of the SPL season, look uncomfortable but the crucial difference was that his efforts prevented Mawkhar from scoring.

He denied an attempt by Bansanbha Khongsdam in the 41st minute.

Mawkhar’s Bansanbha was in the thick of action in the second half as well, striking the crossbar in the 48th minute before sending in a swirling kick that Malngiang managed to get behind well.

Lajong, for their part, did not want to rest on their laurels and kept looking for a third goal but were denied as Kharsati upped his game.

Mawkhar’s best opportunity came in the 85th when Bansanbha was denied by Malngiang again. The keeper could not hold on to the ball and it bounced around threateningly between players before Mawkhar blazed it over the crossbar.

Finally, just when it looked like Lajong would finish with a clean sheet, a penalty was awarded against them following an infraction in the box. Balajied Syiemlieh calmly converted his shot from the spot but it was too late for Mawkhar by then.

On Tuesday, Nangkiew Irat SC will take on Rangdajied United FC at 4 pm.