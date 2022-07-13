Heavy loaded vehicles allowed on Hallidayganj-Rajabala road

Tura, July 13: Sub-Divisional Officer of Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division, Vibhor Aggarwal, has issued a notification thereby partially lifting the earlier prohibition and allowing heavy loaded vehicles below 9 metric tons on the Hallidayganj-Rajabala road from Wednesday, 13 July.

The notification comes after the repair of the unstable portion of the road.

It may be mentioned here that the plying of heavy loaded vehicles on Hallidayganj-Rajabala road was prohibited through an order issued on July 8 last.