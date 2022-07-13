Manipur extends summer vacation in schools till July 24 amid surge in Covid cases

Imphal, July 13: In view of the rising fresh cases of Covid-19, the Manipur government has extended the summer vacation up to July 24 in all the schools, officials said here on Wednesday.
Education Department officials said that after the 26-day long summer vacation, the government, government aided and private schools are scheduled to reopen on July 16.
Meanwhile, according to the health officials, 59 people have tested positive for coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Manipur registering the positivity rate to 15.6 per cent. On Wednesday, the active case stands at 216 in the northeastern state.
