Manipur extends summer vacation in schools till July 24 amid surge in Covid cases

Manipur government’s Education Department (Schools) Commissioner H. Gyan Prakash in a notification said that the summer vacation has been extended as the positivity rate of Covid-19 has increased to over 15 per cent and the children below 12 years of age are yet to be vaccinated increasing the vulnerability to get infected by Covid-19 significantly.

Education Department officials said that after the 26-day long summer vacation, the government, government aided and private schools are scheduled to reopen on July 16.

Meanwhile, according to the health officials, 59 people have tested positive for coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Manipur registering the positivity rate to 15.6 per cent. On Wednesday, the active case stands at 216 in the northeastern state.