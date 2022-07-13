Tura artist alleges talent hunt organizer of result manipulation

Tura, July 13: The BC Entertainment, the organizer of the recently held ‘Ha Rynsan Meghalaya Rising Star’ has been accused by an artist and singer from Tura, of manipulating the result sheet and wrongfully placing her in third place.

The accusations against the organizers were made in an FIR filed by one, Nasa Rianchi Ch Marak on Wednesday with the Sardar Police station in Shillong.

In the FIR, Marak alleged that the organizers used unfair means to deprive her of her success adding that they cheated her and made her sell coupons to be counted as votes. According to Marak, when she complaint over the results, the organizers tried to buy time by assuring to look into her concerns in an attempt to prevent her from filing the FIR. Marak added that the assurance given to her by the organizers never came.

“I was informed by one of the judges that there had been manipulation of the score sheets so I sought that they be provided to me. I managed to get two of the score sheets from the judges but the third one was not given to me,” Marak said in her FIR adding that going by the two score sheets she was provided, it was clear that she was well ahead of the others.

Marak further claimed that a comparison of the score sheets revealed that she was way ahead of the scores obtained by the 1st Runners Up declared by the judges. An effort was also made by Marak to persuade the organizers to declare a fresh result, which however was reportedly refused.

Marak, in the FIR blamed one, Comet Lyngdoh for the entire goof-up.

Meanwhile, a similar FIR was filed by another contestant, Andriana Kharsyiemlong of Shillong at the same police station.