Workers ask govt to take over EMRI

SHILLONG, July 12: Employees of the GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (GVK-EMRI) have given a deadline of 72 hours to the state government to terminate the contract with the company which is operating the 108 emergency services in Meghalaya and have threatened to cease work if their demand was not fulfilled.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union president Microlina Syiemlieh said the GVK management has failed to provide quality service to people of the state. She asked the state government to run the services on its own.

“Even the employees are suffering due to the poor management,” she added.