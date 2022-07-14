Assam: Woman dies after husband forces her to consume acid

A woman has died in Assam’s Karimganj district after she was allegedly forced to consume acid by her husband and in-laws.

The deceased has been identified as Sumna Begum.

It has been alleged that she was “killed” for giving birth to a girl child. The in-laws and her husband wanted a boy child.

Karimganj district superintendent of police, Padmanabha Baruah, however, denied this allegation.

He told IANS on Thusday that as per the primary investigation by the police, the quarrel between husband and wife seemed to be the reason behind the incident.

Shakeel Ahmed first thrashed Sumna badly and later forced her to drink acid.

“We have arrested Ahmed and his mother,” Baruah added.

The incident has come as a shocker to the local residents and there was anger against Shakeel Ahmed and his family.