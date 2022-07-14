Kiwis beat Ireland to clinch ODI series

Dublin, July 13: Ireland pushed New Zealand hard in the second ODI. But thanks to their hero from the first ODI, all-rounder Michael Bracewell, the visitors clinched a nervy three-wicket victory to clinch the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

For Ireland, George Dockrell notched up his ODI-best score of 74 off 61 balls, rescuing the hosts after a top-order wobble. But half-centuries from Finn Allen and captain Tom Latham, followed by an unbeaten 42 from Bracewell secured a victory for New Zealand with more than 10 overs to spare.

In defence of 216, Ireland’s Adair transferred his excellence with the bat to ball, yorking Martin Guptill on first ball of the innings, and went full and straight with the next delivery to send Will Young back for second golden duck in as many balls.

But New Zealand bounced back courtesy of a fine innings from Allen, taking 18 off four Adair deliveries on his way to his maiden ODI half-century. New Zealand reached 100 in the 17th over, but in that same over saw Allen depart, with Campher taking him out for 60.

Campher was responsible for the dismissal of Henry Nicholls, too, launching a direct hit to have the left-hander run out for 17 in the 25th over. Craig Young returned for his second spell and struck with his second ball, getting Glenn Phillips to drag the ball onto his stumps for 16.

Simi Singh trapped Latham lbw on 55 with 40 runs still required. Singh struck again to dismiss Santner in the 37th over, but Bracewell took the visitors over the line and finished off the innings in style with a six over long-on. (IANS)