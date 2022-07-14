Mehuli-Tushar win India’s 2nd gold in shooting WC

New Delhi, July 13: Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane won India’s second gold medal of the on-going ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, Korea, beating Hungary’s Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni 17-13 in a hard-fought 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team gold medal encounter.

It was a profitable day five of competitions for India at the Changwon International Shooting range as the Men’s Trap team also won a silver, while Shiva Narwal and Palak blitzed Kazakhstan 16-0 to claim bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

India thus cemented joint second place on the medals tally with a total haul of two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. Arjun Babuta had won India’s first gold on day three in the 10m Air Rifle Men competition.

Serbia leads the tally with three gold while China shares second place with India with the exact same medal haul. Both India’s golds have come in Olympic events.

The Men’s Trap team of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Bhowneesh Mendiratta also won silver late in the day, going down 2-6 to Slovakia in the gold medal match.

Slovakians Michal Slamka, Hubert Olejnik and Adrian Drobny joined them finishing second in qualification stage two with a score of 627.3.

Each team member shoots five-single series shots and the team with the higher cumulative hits are awarded two points. The first team to six points wins the match.

In what was the day’s most sensational performance however, youngsters and India debutants Shiva Narwal and Palak, stunned the crowd as they blanked Kazakhstan’s Irina Loktionova and Vladimir Rakhimzhan 16-0 in a bronze medal encounter. (IANS)