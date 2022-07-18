Sinha, Nirahua, Mann to take oath as LS members

New Delhi, July 18: Four newly elected members of Lok Sabha will be taking oath on Tuesday, the first day of the Monsoon Session.
The House will also pay obituary to Shinzo Abe (Former Prime Minister of Japan), Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (President of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi) and Mwai Kibaki third President of Kenya.
Two bills — The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will be moved by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 by Jitendra Singh.
IANS
