Transfer Buzz

Lisandro Martínez

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax to buy defender Lisandro Martínez for nearly $58 million. The centre back flew into England this weekend to finalise the move which will see him rejoin manager Erik ten Hag.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea completed the signing of center back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. The Premier League club paid a fee reported to be 40 million euros ($40 million) for the 31-year-old Senegal international.

Andrija Novakovich

American forward Andrija Novakovich has transferred to second-division Venezia. The 25-year-old Novakovich agreed to a four-year contract after leaving second-tier Frosinone,