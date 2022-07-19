DSP crushed to death by mining mafia in Haryana’s Nuh

According to sources, DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi of the Haryana Police had gone out on a raid after receiving information about illegal mining operation. He reportedly had an altercation with the accused at the incident spot who ran over a dumper truck on him.

The mining mafia is very active in the Gurugram and Nuh districts. The felling of trees in Aravalli remains a threat to the environment. Along with this, there is a possibility of a loss of species of animals due to illegal mining.

After the tragic incident, Haryana Police issued a statement extending condolences to the bereaved family. The state police further assured that the guilty would be brought to justice.

“DSP Taoru Surender Singh laid down his life today in the line of duty. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice,” Haryana Police tweeted.