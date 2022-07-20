Sundar claims 4 for 69 on County debut

SPORTS
By Agencies

Northampton, July 19: India all-rounder Washington Sundar made his presence felt on his County debut for Lancashire by picking up 4 for 69 against Northamptonshire here on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old picked up the wickets of opener Will Young (2 off 25), a well-set Rob Keogh (54 off 82), Ryan Rickleton (22 off 41), and Tom Taylor (1 off 4) on his return to red ball cricket.
Sundar last played a first-class game in July last year. A finger injury had also kept him away from the game for a while.
The all-rounder has already represented India in all three formats and has also made over 50 appearances in the IPL.
At the close of play, Northampton were 218 for 7 in 72 overs. Will Williams ended the day with figures of 2 for 27 while Luke Wood picked up the other wicket for Northamptonshire (PTI)

