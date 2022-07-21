In this article, you will learn all about the operator’s ongoing bonus offers and the BetWinner promo code that is available. The BetWinner site was established in 2018 to offer various sports betting and casino gaming options on a single platform. Since then, it has grown tremendously to host over 400,000 users worldwide.

Get more details on this site in our BetWinner Bonus Code 2022 review.

What Is the Current Betwinner Promo Code India?

The current betwinner promo code India is WINNERIN for Sports and WINNERCS for casino. BetWinner has offered deals on sports betting and casino gaming options. There is BetWinner welcome offer for new players. Additionally, when you access and bet here regularly, you will have access to promos as a regular player.

Let’s look at the BetWinner welcome offer and promo code applicable to these exclusive offers.

Welcome Bonus Bonus Details Betwinner promo code India Sports Betting Welcome Bonus- Exclusive 100% First Deposit Bonus up to ₹10,300 WINNERIN Casino Welcome Bonus- Exclsuive Bonus of up to ₹127,000+ 150 Free Spins WINNERCS

BetWinner India Terms & Conditions

BetWinner India has some terms maintained for the welcome bonuses. Here are the following:

You need to be a new customer who is 18 or older

The deposit amount must be greater than the BetWinner minimum deposit of ₹75 (equivalent to €1) for sports. For casino, the minimum deposit is ₹800 (equivalent to €10) and for 2nd-4th deposit, it is ₹1200 (equivalent to €15)

You can claim only one welcome bonus, either casino welcome bonus or a sports welcome bonus.

The deposits made via cryptocurrencies are not considered for Betwinner offers.

The casino bonus is divided as under 100% First Deposit Bonus up to ₹31,000 (equivalent to €390) + 30 FS 50% Second Deposit Bonus up to ₹28,000 (equivalent to €350) + 35 FS 25% Third Deposit Bonus up to ₹32,000 (equivalent to €400) + 40 FS 25% Fourth Deposit Bonus up to ₹36,000 (equivalent to €450)+ 45 FS

Free spins can be used on selected slot games only.

The wagering requirement for casinos is 35x and sports is 5x. The Betwinner offers must be completed before withdrawing your winnings.

Ensure to add a promo code for BetWinner WINNERIN or WINNERCS while claiming the offer.

How Can I Use the BetWinner Promo Code 2022?

To access the welcome bonus, you must enter the individual BetWinner bonus code 2022. These codes are exclusive on our site for Indian players.

To use the BetWinner promo code India 2022, follow these steps:

✅ Visit the BetWinner site and click on Register.

✅ Add the required details while signing up.

✅ Finally, select a welcome bonus (casino or sports betting) and add the BetWinner promo code India 2022.

✅ Click to register and start pursuing the bonus.

👉As mentioned earlier, you can claim only one welcome bonus per account. Punters are advised not to create multiple BetWinner accounts to claim multiple bonuses. Such individuals will be blocked on the gambling site.

Claim Betwinner Bonus

BetWinner No Deposit Bonus

Currently, punters do not have access to BetWinner no deposit bonus. However, the operator brings in new deals every now and then. So, keep visiting the site to get the latest info on the available bonuses and BetWinner booking code.

Other BetWinner Promotions

Once you have enjoyed the BetWinner welcome bonus, the operator offers you promotions regularly. You have to deposit and bet at the site to be able to use these bonuses. Here are some BetWinner promotions that are currently trending on this platform.

💎25% Deposit Bonus

You get a 25% bonus matching your deposit up to 1000 TL. Ensure to deposit at least 1TL using the UPI option. You don’t need to enter the BetWinner booking code here.

💎Sports Cashback Offer

You have to bet every day at the BetWinner online site over the week. At the end of the week, you will be rewarded with a 3% cashback on your losses up to ₹80,000.

💎Lucky Day Offer

Lucky Day is a promotional offer which is active every day from 20:00 to 19:59 +3 UTC. To participate in this offer, you have to bet every day at least ₹141 on sports.

Once your bet is made, your account number will be registered for the lucky draw. When the everyday lottery is drawn, 100 lucky numbers are randomly selected to offer 500 promo points.

💎Accumulator of the Day

Select from over 1000 different sports events available at BetWinner online to place an accumulator bet. For the winning Accumulator of the Day bets, the operator will increase the odds by 10%.

VIP Program

The operator rewards with the Betwinner VIP program for the individuals who choose to play and bet here. BetWinner VIP program comes with 8 levels, each with different rewards.

You have to bet and increase your experience points and rates to move from one level to another. Accordingly, you get a different percentage of cashback rewards on every level.

How to Do BetWinner Registration?

It is easy and instant to register at the BetWinner website. The operator has given multiple Registration Methods through which you can sign-up at the site. You can start by visiting the BetWinner website and clicking on ‘Registration’.

Below we have mentioned all the preferred ways through which you can sign-up at the BetWinner site. You can also pick a BetWinner registration bonus for sports or casino while signing up here. You can see the options on the left side of the registration form.

Method 1: By Phone

To register by phone, you must first select the ‘By Phone’ option. Add your Phone Number and add the confirmation code sent to your phone number. Then select INR currency and enter a BetWinner promo code if you have one to claim the BetWinner sign-up offer. Finally, click on register to complete the process.

Method 2: One Click

This is one of the instant and best ways to sign-up at the BetWinner site.

Once you click on this option, your country (India) and Indian Rupee currency will already be selected. You just have to add a BetWinner promo code if you have one and click on Register. Remember to confirm the terms & conditions by checking the box.

You can also register by email and your social media account.

How to Do BetWinner Login?

Once you have registered and created an account at BetWinner, you can login at any time on the site to enjoy betting. Here is how you can do BetWinner login.

Visit the BetWinner register site on your device (desktop or mobile) browser and click on Login. Enter login credentials like E-mail ID or BetWinner account ID and password. Finally, click on login to enter the site. You can also choose a Social Media network option to directly login.

BetWinner Sports Market

BetWinner boasts of hosting over 1,000 different events every day. You get to access a wide variety of sports tournaments and matches. In the top sports category, you have the following options, among others.

Cricket

Kabaddi

Football

Table Tennis

Tennis

Hockey

Horse Racing

These are just some sports that we have mentioned here, which are the best and most common among the Indian bettors. However, there are many other options that are available to bet on this platform. Furthermore, each of these sports also brings in many other tournaments from worldwide.

The operator presents different betting types to use on these sports. You have single bets, accumulator bets, system bets, multi-bet, chain, advancebet, lucky, conditional and many others.

Additionally, depending on the chosen sport, you get dedicated betting markets too. For instance, if you are betting on cricket, you have various markets like:

Top Batsman of the Match

First Player to score 50+ runs

Player to hit 10+ Fours in 1 st Innings

Innings Team to score 100+ Runs in 1 st Innings

Innings Super Over Winner

Likewise, if you opt for football betting, you have markets like:

Team to win

Top Goalscorer

Goals scored by each team

Team to score most goals

Team to win both halves

First Timeout

Team to win all quarters

These are a few examples showing the markets for popular sports betting options. You will find many other options when you bet online at BetWinner.

The operator features betting odds in the US, UK, Decimal, Hong Kong, Indonesian, and Malaysian formats. You get competitive odds to explore on both pre-match and live events.

BetWinner Live Sports Betting

BetWinner’s live sports betting allows you to bet on ongoing matches. The best part of live betting is that its odds change according to the ongoing game dynamics. You can watch and know the game to grab the good odds as they are updated during the match.

Moreover, BetWinner has a live streaming option through which you can view live matches on this platform. To enjoy the match, you don’t have to check other screens (TV, desktop or mobile phone) separately. Access and watch the matches on the BetWinner site and then bet on the same platform accordingly.

Indian punters can access popular sports matches like cricket during the tournament season. Some top tournaments like IPL, ICC World Cup, Test Matches, Super 20 Trophy Women, European Series etc., are available for betting.

👉 During the BetWinner review, we also explored the Multi-Live option available here. This unique option allows you to add various ongoing matches on a single page and place wagers on them simultaneously.

BetWinner Esports

The next exciting betting option for the current generation at BetWinner is Esports. The operator has brought a solid selection of Esports betting options which are easily accessible through your browser. There is no requirement to download any special apps to access these events.

The top BetWinner Esports options are:

CS: GO

Dota 2

Valorant

Tennis World Tour

Mortal Kombat

NHL 22

NBA

You can visit the site to check out the entire list of Esports options available here. Additionally, the operator also offers time to time Esports special bonuses for the users to benefit.

Check the Esports Bonus Calendar to grab a bonus every day. Currently, there are offers trending for the month of July where you can get cashback deals starting from 10% on different events daily. Take the chance to make the most of your betting ventures.

BetWinner Virtual Games

If virtual gaming interests you, BetWinner has made provisions in this category too. The list of options included in this section is:

Golden Race: Euro Cup, Motorbikes, Greyhounds, Horse racing

Euro Cup, Motorbikes, Greyhounds, Horse racing Leap : Instant Trotting, Instant Velodrome, Greyhound Streak, NASCAR Streak, Euro League

: Instant Trotting, Instant Velodrome, Greyhound Streak, NASCAR Streak, Euro League Virtual Generation: Horse Racing, Dog Racing, English Soccer

Horse Racing, Dog Racing, English Soccer 1×2 Virtuals: Virtual Football Pro, Spin Greyhounds

The graphics quality of the games is well maintained throughout various selections. These are easy to access and instant to bet on. Each event comes with a power-packed thrilling experience for the bettors. Try them out to experience it yourselves.

Claim Betwinner Sports Bonus

BetWinner Casino

BetWinner brings a massive selection of online casino games for the Indian audience. These titles are divided into categories like slots, table games, card games, jackpot games and more. You have easy access to thousands of games at BetWinner.

These casino games are produced by some of the top software developers in this industry. So, you will find games from developers like Booming Games, QuickSpin, Endorphina, Playson, Evolution Gaming and many others. Hence, you can expect high-quality gaming on multiple devices.

Players have access to table games like Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, Baccarat, Dragon Tiger, Keno, etc. Indian audiences get domestic and more entertaining titles like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti.

Apart from these popular categories, BetWinner is home to gaming options like Bingo, Lotto, Craps, Sic Bo, Slingo, and many others.

Category Popular Titles 3D Slots Candy Bonanza, 243 Crystal Fruits, Nefertiti’s Riches, Midas Golden Touch, Sunshine Rich, Safari World “Book of” Slots Book of Demi Gods II, Book of Golden Joker, Book of Tattoo, Book of Riches Deluxe Chapter 2, Book of Merlin Hindi Style Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Cricket War Blackjack Speed Blackjack, Blackjack VIP, Lightning Blackjack, Blackjack Silver, Infinite Blackjack Roulette Lightning Roulette, Mega Roulette, Hindi Roulette, European Roulette, American Roulette, French Roulette Baccarat Ultimate Baccarat, Baccarat VIP, Lightning Roulette, Baccarat Pro, No Commission Baccarat Poker Caribbean Stud Poker, Jacks or Better, Aces & Faces Poker, Oasis Poker, Joker Poker, Deuces Wild, Three Card Poker Jackpot Game Sun of Egypt Hold and Win, African King Hold ‘N’ Link, Unicorn Reels, Lucky Shark, Cascade Bonanza Billion, Gates of Olympus, Elite of Evil, Shark Go, The Ruby Megaways Cluster Wild Candy, Sea of Riches, LOT- Land of Trolls, Golden Glyph 2, Unicorn Reels

BetWinner Live Casino

There is another category at BetWinner called Live Casino where you can experience the charm of land-based casinos from your comfort zone. You get to communicate with the dealer through the live chat option.

BetWinner Live Casino hosts various table games like Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, Baccarat, Dragon Tiger, Keno and more. There are Game Shows to play and enjoy at the live casino. Some of the titles which you can find here are Mega Wheel, Monopoly, Dream Catcher, Mega Wheel, Sweet Bonanza, and so on.

For the punter from India, BetWinner has a separate collection known as Hindi Style. Access this library to communicate and play games in the Hindi language. Apart from some of the above options, you have access to domestic titles like Andar Bahr, Hindi Roulette and Teen Patti.

You get HD quality live streaming directly on your device screen. We suggest you use the high-speed internet to enjoy appropriate quality gaming.

Claim Betwinner Casino Bonus

How to Place a Bet on BetWinner India?

You can start by logging into your BetWinner India account. If you don’t have one, visit the site and complete the BetWinner register process. Then follow these steps:

✅ Go to the ‘Sports’ section and choose a sport event.

✅ Consider you picked the ‘Cricket’ option. Under Cricket, you will see different ongoing tournaments like IPL, Test Matches, World Cup etc. Pick the one suiting your interest.

✅ Once you pick the match, you will find corresponding betting markets available for that match. Betting markets like Top Batsman of the Match, First Player to score 50+ runs, Team to score 100+ Runs in 1st Innings, and many others are available.

✅ Let’s say you choose Century Hitters T20 Night tournament with Lucknow Joli Cricketer Vs. Kolkata United teams. Then you pick a betting market under this event like Team 2 to win the Match.

✅ Once you click on the market, a window opens with corresponding odds on that market. You can pick the odds that are convenient to place your bets on.

✅ After you have selected all these options, the Betting Slip with the details is featured on the screen.

✅ Finally, click on the Place Bet button to successfully place your wager.

You can use the sports betting bonus amount while placing the bets if you have claimed the bonus. Ensure to use the BetWinner promo code and claim the bonus if you have not claimed it already.

However, BetWinner has some really interesting deals when compared to other platforms like 1xBet. The latter site too has exclusive bonuses which you can access using the 1xBet promo code when you sign up there. But we recommend BetWinner for its amazing selection of trustworthy deals.

BetWinner App

It is common for the punter to prefer gambling on the move. Hence, many of them opt for mobile betting apps, which help them easily access sports betting and casino gaming from anywhere and at any time.

BetWinner understands such requirements of the punters, which is why it has brought its mobile application. The BetWinner app is easily accessible to download on its website.

It has many features that help spice up your betting experience. These include:

✅ BetWinner app download available for both Android and iOS device platforms.

✅ You can access both sports betting and casino gaming options.

✅ Options like pre-match, live betting, cashout and more are available for sports markets.

✅ Experience intuitive and user-friendly interface after Betwinner app login.

✅ BetWinner mobile app is available in multiple languages.

✅ Quick deposits and withdrawals through the BetWinner app download.

✅Customised promotional offers available on the BetWinner mobile app.

Visit the site today to get the BetWinner APK download link. Use the BetWinner APK to install on your Android devices. For iOS users, there is a separate download link. Click on it and install the app to enjoy betting on the move.

Deposit and Withdrawals with BetWinner India

BetWinner offers seamless deposits and withdrawals. The site accepts Indian Rupee (INR) and various cryptocurrencies on its site. The availability of INR currency is specially made available for Indian users. You can deposit and withdraw using INR and cancel out the hassles of currency conversion fees or conversion rates, etc.

Furthermore, the platform also supports various Indian banking options. These indigenous methods also help in faster BetWinner deposits and withdrawals. Also, the operator has ensured to include different options like bank cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, internet banking and others. BetWinner minimum deposit INR and withdrawals vary from one payment option to another.

Here is the table of some of the prominent banking options which are best for the Indian punters to use at BetWinner.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Minimum Withdrawal Withdrawal Time Paytm ₹300 ₹2,000 15 Minutes UPI ₹500 – IMPS ₹2,000 ₹2,000 15 Minutes Net Banking ₹500 ₹300 15 Minutes PhonePe ₹500 ₹2,000 15 Minutes GPay ₹1,000 ₹2,000 15 Minutes Amazon Pay ₹1,000 ₹2,000 15 Minutes Bank Transfer ₹1,000 ₹2,000 Up to 2 Days WhatsApp Pay ₹1,000 ₹2,000 15 Minutes Visa, MasterCard ₹79.10 – – Cryptocurrencies ₹55 – 15 Minutes

If you prefer to gamble using cryptocurrencies, you have options to BetWinner deposit and withdraw using the same. Some of the popular digital currencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Binance, Ripple, Tether, Dogecoin, Shiba, Verge, and others are accessible here.

Transactions through cryptocurrencies are also faster and more secure. Ensure to enter the correct wallet addresses to send and receive the amount.

BetWinner Review

BetWinner is currently one of the top platforms trending in the Indian market. It features some of the best deals for individuals to enjoy. It is a full-fledged site which offers various sports betting, casino gaming and many other options.

Bettors from India can deposit and withdraw using several Indian payment options here. You can make transactions in INR and cryptocurrencies too. Additionally, the site is well secured using the latest digital technology.

Furthermore, there is a BetWinner betting app for those who love to enjoy on the move. The app is available in iOS and Android versions to cover the maximum number of devices and players from India

Overall, it is a fantastic betting site, and we recommend players from India to try it.

Pros Cons 👍Wide range of sports betting options with pre-match and live events 👎 Slightly high wagering requirement on casino gaming 👍Excellent casino gaming options with software and the live version 👍Great odds on sports betting 👍Promotional offers for regular players

BetWinner Promo Code India FAQs

Here are some of the common queries and answers relating to BetWinner bonuses and promo code.

What is the latest promo code for BetWinner in India?

As of now, there is a BetWinner promo code IBETPROMO for eligible customers to use. There is no BetWinner promo code applicable for sports betting bonuses.

Is BetWinner legal in India?

Yes, BetWinner is legal in India.

What is a BetWinner advance bet?

BetWinner advance bets can be used to place live bets on sports events which are due to begin within 48 hours.

Is BetWinner available in other languages?

The BetWinner site is accessible in various languages, including English and Hindi.

What is the minimum deposit for a BetWinner bonus?

For the sports welcome bonus, you must deposit at least ₹75 to claim the offer. For the casino welcome bonus, the minimum amount is ₹800 (equivalent to €10).

How long will it take for the BetWinner Casino free spins to be credited to the account?

BetWinner Casino free spins are credited after the bonus amount has been redeemed.