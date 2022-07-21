Body found in roadside drain

Khliehriat, July 21: East Jaintia Hills Police recovered one female body aged around 30-35 years, from a roadside ditch along the National Highway (NH – 06) near Umtyr-a village at a place called Um-im.

The Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills, Jagpal Singh Dhoana informed the body was being kept at Khliehriat CHC morgue and requested any person or relatives of the deceased may come to Khliehriat Police Station to identify and claim the body.

The body was first spotted on July 19 last by some villagers who informed the headman of Umtyr-a, who later informed Khliehriat police