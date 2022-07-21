ISRO’s human space mission is for space tourism: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, July 21: The Indian space agency is pursuing its human space mission – Gaganyaan – with an eye on space tourism, the Parliament was told on Thursday.
He also said that the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) – the regulator for private sector space players – also seeks to promote active participation of the private sector in carrying out end-to-end space activities, which includes space tourism as well.
Singh also said the Department of Space is in the process of drafting a comprehensive, integrated Space Policy, which shall provide direction to the activities of the private Indian space industry.
IANS
