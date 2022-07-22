Langsning reclaim second place after 1-1 draw against Ryntih

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 21: Langsning FC climbed back to second place in the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 following a 1-1 draw with Ryntih SC at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Thursday.

With the result, Langsning now have 11 points after six rounds, level with Rangdajied United FC with the two-time champions boasting a head-to-head advantage after beating Rangdajied 2-1 on July 7.

RUFC are now third while Ryntih remain in fourth position.

However, Langsning required a 24th minute leveller by Shano Tariang after Dawanchwa Challam put Ryntih in the lead with a 7th minute goal.

Challam’s cross after moving up the right flank looped over Langsning goalkeeper Surjay Kumar Pariyar and found it way into the net to give Ryntih the start they needed after their last outing saw Mawlai SC drub them 5-0.

The ball landed at Challam after Langsning gave it away casually and they were guilty of that on occasion in the minutes following.

However, Ryntih’s Dawanplielad Myrchiang conceded possession to Kitboklang Pale, who tapped it to Tariang on his right as before fired in a low shot past keeper Luckystar Lawai for the equaliser. This also happened to be the 60th goal of the SPL season.

Surprisingly, that turned out to be the last goal of the game despite both sides creating several chances.

Figo Syndai of Langsning blasted a left-footer that flicked the crossbar on half an hour while Myrchiang almost made up for his error earlier on but a powerful header off a free-kick went over.

Switching over, Lawai stood out between the sticks for Ryntih, making great saves off attempts on goal by Tariang, Dibinroy Nongspung, Pale and Batiphar Swer.

At the other end, Ryntih seemed out of sorts and did not really test Pariyar in goal, though there was one chance for Sheen Sohktung to chip the ball over the Langsning keeper after spotting him off his line but the attempt was wayward.

Otherwise, despite Robert Khongjoh’s good ground play, Ryntih could not make their mark in the second half, especially as the Langsning defence was unwilling to make any mistakes.

Apart from Langsning, who reclaimed second place, the winners from this draw are league leaders Mawlai, with a five-point lead, and are guaranteed to finish the first half of the season at the top of the standings regardless of their result next week.

After a day’s break, Round 7 will begin on Saturday between sixth-placed Shillong Lajong FC and seventh-placed Malki SC.