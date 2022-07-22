SSA teachers at wits end

Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of Justice Sanjib Bannerjee, Hon’ble Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya to the ongoing agitation of the SSA teachers of Meghalaya who are facing hardships due to the injustice meted out to them by the MDA government led by Conrad Sangma as Chief Minister and Lakmen Rymbui as Education Minister. This present Government has failed miserably to address the persistent financial problems of the SSA teachers and has treated their just cause as if it were nothing but garbage, even coming to the point of threatening to withhold the SSA teachers’ pay if they do not resume duties immediately.

When the SSA teachers have not received their hard-earned pay for more than 5 months, in addition to some leftover months from a previous financial year, is it justified now for the government to threaten to withhold their pay any further? Where is the justice in this? This is nothing but a ploy of the MDA government to crush the peaceful fighting spirit of the SSA teachers who are demanding and struggling for attainment of their rights, amidst this world of high prices where it is becoming increasingly difficult to make both ends meet. We have heard that in the past the Chief Justice has taken sensitive cases which have compelled the government to respond and take action. We are aware that under the present Chief Justice’s leadership, the judiciary does not shy away from calling a spade, a spade. Hence this letter of appeal to the Judiciary which is the last seat of justice. I humbly request you to kindly intervene in this matter suo-moto, as the SSA teachers are dying of hunger and poverty as the days go by. Every minute where the government is silent on the issue is a reflection of their indifference to the plight of the SSA teachers. This is an issue that has been dragging on for far too long; in fact for years now. It is said that teaching is a noble profession, but after these past few episodes it is becoming increasingly clear that the state treats the SSA teachers as nothing but mere toys to play with. Only the judiciary can help the SSA teachers out of their miseries.

Yours etc.,

Ardor Hynniewta,

Shillong -1

NEET examinees stripped of their dignity

Editor,

Complaints that several female candidates who took the National Eligibility -cum -Entrance Test(NEET)were forced to remove their inner wear before entering an exam centre have caused great uproar in Kerala. Charges have been brought against those involved in the offence. Similar incidents have occurred in the state in the past too. A few teachers involved in the offence were suspended following complaints at that time.

True, the NEET stipulates certain dress code. Light clothes with long sleeves are not allowed. Likewise, slippers and sandals with low heels can be used but shoes are not allowed. Texts, several stationery materials and devices are not allowed in the exam hall. Similarly, several accessories that candidates usually use are not allowed. Further, ornaments or metallic items are also not allowed. However, the NEET advisory does not specify whether garments with metallic hooks are allowed or not.

Agreed that a national level entrance exam for medical courses must be conducted in a strict way but on the other hand, the NEET authorities must understand that the candidates who come to take the exams are human beings and they have the right to be treated in a gentle way. Given that scoring prescribed marks in the NEET is not a cakewalk, how will candidates feel at ease during the exam if they are troubled like this ? All candidates are subjected to strict frisking before the exams. Frisking mature girls against their will is violation of their rights and it is tantamount to intruding on their privacy. Further, causing inconvenience to candidates wearing religious or cultural dress is equivalent to violation of their rights. Although several complaints are made about the conduct of the NEET, no changes have been made so far.

Yours etc.,

Venu GS,

Via email

Restore dignity of teachers

Editor,

The news report that 12,541 SSA teachers have threatened to quit en-mass over the Education Minister’s ultimatum of ‘no work no pay’ has shocked the public. The politicians of today don’t care a damn about their performance, much of which is destructive to the cause of the state. As a former teacher, I can feel the pain of the teachers who by the MDA Government’s continuing torture had to take the extreme step of leaving their students orphaned.

The OPEC countries levy taxes on petrol for education. But in our country the hike in petrol cost ceases three months before the elections and resumes immediately after the results. This cess does not go to education but gets lost in something else. The SSA was founded to comply with the Right to Education Act. But as expected, any benefit to the poor is not liked by corporations. The NEP 2020 report says 3.22 crore children dropped out of school. Now the NEP promises 100% enrollment by 2030, a wild dream in the light of the pandemic not yet ready to leave us.

How cruel the MDA Government can be to our teachers beggars all description . The reason is not far to seek. Money power blinded these 5-year gods and goddesses to the plight of the poor.

Ten years ago, elections meant there were debates on every market day and the Headman would give a vote of thanks with candidates shaking hands and most importantly our listeners would choose whom to vote for. Now those things are in the past. It’s all about using money to buy votes and misusing the MLA schemes right, left and centre. So much so that anyone with a sincere yearning to serve the public cause has to back off from the uneven playing field.

Sadly, those who will suffer from this SSA imbroglio are lakhs of children who are going to miss their second parents forever. Teachers now could return home and be reconciled to one fact and that is that we were not lucky to get statehood in 1972 which is now in the last critical stage of existence.

Yours etc.,

W. Passah,

Via email