Gill, Dhawan help India post 308 against Windies

Port of Spain, July 22: Shubmam Gill made a classy 64 in his ODI comeback while skipper Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a hundred by three runs before the West Indies restricted India to 308 for seven in the series opener here on Friday.

Gill, playing his first ODI since December 2020, played some sublime strokes in his 52-ball knock while Dhawan (97 of 99 balls) took his time before changing gears.

Shreyas Iyer, who has had his troubles of late with the short ball, was back amongst the runs with a fluent 54 off 57 balls.

The opening duo of Gill and Dhawan shared an 119-run stand off 106 balls before the former was run out in the 18th over against the run of play. Gill, one of the most watchable batters when in full flow, was very comfortable against the fast bowlers.

Gill hooked Alzarri Joseph for a six before he delighted the crowd with a perfectly placed punch off the back foot for a boundary. He was equally attractive playing the cover drives when the ball was pitched up.

His innings comprised six fours and couple of sixes. It took a brilliant direct hit from West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran to dismiss him. It was Gill’s maiden ODI fifty in what was his fourth game.

Dhawan, who only plays one format and had a lean run in England, paced his innings well with Gill going strong at the other end.

India were set for a 350-plus score but Dhawan’s dismissal for the seventh time in the 90s led to a middle-order collapse with the visitors reduced to 252 for five from 213 for one.

Sanju Samson (12) squandered a good opportunity to make an impact while Suryakumar Yadav (13) fell to a loose shot.

Deepak Hooda (27) and Axar Patel (21) took India past 300 with a 42-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Jadeja out of first 2 ODIs

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the first two ODIs against the West Indies due to a knee injury.

The BCCI gave the update on his fitness before the start of the first ODI here. (PTI)