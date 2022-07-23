JNV secures best pass percentage in CBSE Class 10,12 examinations

A total of 99.71 per cent students of JNVs have passed in Class 10 examinations. Independent schools remained number two and Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) number three with pass percentage of 96.86 and 96.61 respectively.In 2021, 100 per cent students of KV passed in Class 10 board examination.

Overall 80.68 per cent students of government schools have passed Class 10, while 76.73 per cent students of government-aided schools have cleared the examination. The pass percentage at Delhi government schools is 81.27 per cent.

Similarly, in CBSE Class 12, 98.93 per cent students of JNV, and 97.04 per cent students of KV have passed the examinations.

The pass percentage of Class12 examinations in Delhi government schools is 96.29 per cent, while it is 92.71 per cent for government schools at the pan-India level.

Notably, 160 Delhi government schools have a passing percentage of 100 per cent, and 876 schools have a passing percentage of more than 90 per cent.

There has been an improvement in the results of private schools in Delhi. While the passing percentage of private schools across India is 93.38 per cent, the passing percentage of private schools in Delhi is 97.65 per cent.

The result of government aided schools has been 94.57 percent with an increase of 7.27 percent as compared to 2018-19 (pre-Covid).