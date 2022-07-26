Axar helps India win 2nd ODI, seal series 2-0

Port of Spain, July 25: Axar Patel smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 35-ball 64, his maiden ODI fifty, to steer India to a series-clinching two-wicket win over the West Indies in a tense second match here.

Set a stiff target of 312, the visitors were tottering at 205 for five in 38.4 overs but Patel rescued India with his six-hitting prowess, taking the visitors home with two balls to spare on Sunday.

Needing six runs off last three balls, Patel clobbered Kyle Mayers straight over his head for a six as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Patel smashed five sixes and three fours in his unconquered innings and added 51 off 33 balls with Deepak Hooda (33).

This was after Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) took the chase deep with well-paced fifties.

“It’s very special, to get it in a crucial, series-winning cause is amazing. When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 an over. We thought it could be done as we have IPL experience,” Patel, who was adjudged man of the match, said.

“We wanted to be calm and keep cover of the rate. This was special as this is my first ODI since 2017, even my first fifty came here.” India skipper Shikhar Dhawan was lavish in his praise for the all-rounder.

“The way Axar played was amazing. Our domestic and IPL cricket keeps us ready as we play in front of big crowds. As Axar said, he’s done it multiple times in IPL. That brings a big stage.”

Opting to bat, Shai Hope produced a masterclass 135-ball 117, while skipper Nicholas Pooran showed his big-hitting prowess with six maximums and one four during his 74 off 77 balls as West Indies posted an impressive 311 for six.

In reply, Shubman Gill (43) looked in good touch as he hit five boundaries during his 49-ball innings to give India a decent start but captain Dhawan (13) found the going tough at the other end.

Dhawan was the first to depart with Mayers producing a stunning catch at third man off the bowling of Romario Shepherd.

Mayers then pegged India back with two quick wickets, first getting rid off a well-set Gill and then removing Suryakumar Yadav (9), who once again dragged one to his stumps.

Iyer and Samson tried to take the chase deep with a 99-run partnership off 94 balls but once both departed, India still needed 105 runs from 11 overs.

It was the Patel show after that as he kept fighting despite losing Hooda and Shardul Thakur. (PTI)