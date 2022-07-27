‘Unfair to blame govt or judiciary for pending cases’

New Delhi, July 26: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said it is unfair to blame the government or the judiciary for the pending cases and pointed out that while litigations are settled, double the number of cases are added to the courts’ dockets every day.

Responding to a debate on the Family Court (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, he said it is a matter of concern that the pending cases are increasing — from the present over 4.5 crore, they are nearing the 5-crore mark. (PTI)