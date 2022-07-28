Partha Chatterjee looted with impunity because of Mamata Banerjee’s blessings: BJP

New Delhi, July 28 : After more cash was recovered from his close associate’s residence, the BJP on Thursday said that Partha Chatterjee looted with impunity as he had Mamata Banerjee’s blessings.

West Bengal BJP co-incharge, Amit Malviya tweeted: “Over 50 crore cash, obscene amount of gold, several properties and foreign exchange recovered from aide of Mamata Banerjee’s minister, who continues to be in her cabinet. Partha looted with impunity because he had Mamata’s blessings. That is why she can’t remove him from cabinet.”

The West Bengal BJP is organising a protest march in Kolkata against Chief Minister Banerjee under whose massic SSC scam unfolded. “Today, at 1 p.m., BJP West Bengal will take out a protest march from College Square to Esplanade against Mamata Banerjee, under whose watch the massive SSC scam unfolded and ruined lives and careers of lakhs of young men and women. Partha Chaterjee was just the front. Both must go,” Malviya added.

As new revelations are coming up, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh asked after all this, Banerjee has the guts to say that her party is not involved?

“Partha Babu has been facing CBI, ED investigations for a long time which made him a tough nut to crack, but Arpita Mukherjee, the close aide of Partha, has already started telling everything. Ex-president of West Board of Secondary Education Manik Bhattacharya’s name is also being implicated. With time, more people will be added to the list, and more assets will be found. After all this, Mamata Banerjee has the guts to say that her party is not involved,” Ghosh said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday recovered over Rs 20 crore and three kg of gold bars from the one of the residences of Chaterjee’s close associate Arpita Mukherjee’ residence at Belgharia in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Earlier on July 22, the ED recovered Rs 21.20 crore, in addition to foreign currencies worth Rs 70 lakhs and gold ornaments worth Rs 90 lakhs from Mukherjee’s Diamond Park Housing Complex residence in South Kolkata.

In addition to multiple high-end Apple iPhones, sale deeds of multiple flats and documents of multiple high-end passenger vehicles were recovered. (IANS)