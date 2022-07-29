Door to door collection of waste from Tura market from Aug 1

Tura, July 29: Door-to-door collection of segregated waste by the Tura Municipal Board (TMB), from all shops and residences at Tura market is set to begin from Monday, August 1.

Issuing a notification in this regard, TMB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), R R Marak said that the door-to-door collection is being done as per rule 22 of the Solid Waste Management 2016.

Marak also warned that a fine would be imposed on anyone found littering on the road as per Solid Waste Management Rule and bye Law 2020, Schedule 1.

