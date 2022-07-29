NZ beat Scotland by 68 runs in T20 series opener

EDINBURGH, July 28: After securing a 3-0 series victory over Ireland, New Zealand continued their winning run, crushing Scotland by 68 runs in the T20I series opener at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

It was a stroll in the park for the tourists who posted 225-5 in their 20 overs, on the back of opener Finn Allen’s maiden T20I century, 101 off 56 balls, laced with eight fours and six sixes.

In reply, Scotland never really got going in a mammoth chase of 226 and lost wickets in quick succession to end up at 157-8 in their 20 overs.

Allen brought his century before he was stumped by Cross off the bowling of Mark Watt. His 101 had come off just 56 balls and he hit 14 of New Zealand’s 29 boundaries in the innings. Allen also became the fifth New Zealand man to hit a T20I century.

In reply, the hosts were 88-5 in the 13th over and collapsed from there. (IANS)