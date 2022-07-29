Poland to build Europe’s strongest NATO army: Defence Minister

Blaszczak, also the Deputy Prime Minister, made the remarks in an interview with public broadcaster Polish Radio on Thursday, a day after Warsaw signed a deal for the purchase of South Korean arms, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We are seeking to replace Poland’s whole armoured fleet,” he said.

“Our aim is to make the Polish land forces the strongest in Europe, the strongest among NATO members — and we will do that.”

According to the Minister, the deal will enable the country to increase the size of its army to 300,000 soldiers.

The Defence Ministry in Warsaw described the framework agreement between Poland and South Korea on the purchase of 1,000 K2 tanks, over 600 K9 cannon howitzers and three squadrons of FA-50 aircraft as “one of the most important and largest Polish defence orders in recent years”.