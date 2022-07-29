R G Lyngdoh’s death creates a big void: MPCC, Mondal

Shillong, July 29: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) today condoled the death of one of the party’s senior leader and a former minister of the state, R G Lyngdoh who passed away here today.

A condolence meeting was held today at Congress Bhawan, and attended by Pradesh Congress members from various blocks of the state.

A two-minute silence was observed to pay respect to the departed soul. In a condolence message the MPCC said, “(Late) Robert Garnett Lyngdoh, an eminent leader and a political stalwart who served as a cabinet minister of Meghalaya and held many other important positions of the state’s polity.

“His dedication to his people and the state was unparalleled and he had contributed immensely to the overall development of our beloved state. He was also a steadfast Congressman. He held the position of Shillong City Congress president for seven years (from year 2000 to 2007) and in the most recent past, he was the block president of Nongthymmai Block Congress Committee. The party will miss him deeply.

“Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee feel that no words would be enough to condole his demise and the void caused would be difficult to fill.”

Former Speaker Mondal condoles: Meanwhile, in a condolence message former Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly, Abu Taher Mondal said, “I was shocked to hear the sad news of the sudden and untimely demise of Bah Bob. He was a true friend and philosopher and his work for the welfare and uplift of the state will be written in golden letters. I fail to express my sadness at the loss of a personality, in the present day context, whose only vision was the interest of the people and guide everyone around him in that direction.

“His demise will leave a big vacuum. His bold actions for the return of peace and tranquility in the state will be written in golden letters as he believed peace is the pre-requite condition for the all-round development of the state.

I express my deepest condolences to every member of the family and pray to the almighty to give strength to everyone to withstand this loss. May his soul rest in peace in his heavenly abode.”