India sees 5G spectrum bids worth Rs 1,49,855 cr, Reliance Jio leads

The bids for 5G airwaves are being led by Reliance Jio, followed by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and a Gautam Adani company.According to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the cumulative bid on Day 3 (Thursday) had reached Rs 1,49,623 crore.

Vaishnaw said that the ongoing 5G spectrum auction indicates that the country’s telecom industry has come a long way in 5G advancements.

He said that the industry has emerged to become a sunrise industry in India and a benchmark for the world.

As India prepares for the 5G era, the installed base of smartphones with 5G capabilities crossed 5 crore in the country, according to Counterpoint Research.