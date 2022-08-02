TMC MDC kicks off football tourney in NGH  

Tura, Aug 2: TMC GHADC MDC from Rongrong, Rinaldo K Sangma on Tuesday kicked off the Independence Cup 2022 Football Tournament at the Bajengdoba Higher Secondary School Playground in North Garo Hills.

The tournament was organized by the Meghalaya Trinamool Youth Congress (MTYC) where the Rongrong MDC participated as the Chief Guest.

The Rongrong MDC inaugurated the tournament in the presence of a host of party leaders of whom included the party’s aspiring candidates for the 2023 Assembly elections and other local leaders besides the general public.

Speaking during the inauguration, Rinaldo thanked the leaders of the Youth Congress for organizing the event and thereby providing a platform for the upcoming football enthusiasts from the region.

Meanwhile, the party’s Block Level General meeting for South West Garo Hills was also held on the same day at Ampati. The meeting was presided over by Betasing MDC and Ampati Block Adviser Sanjay Koch and Ampati Block President Grace Ch Sangma.