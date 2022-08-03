Bengal CID accuses Delhi Police of stopping their search op

NEW DELHI, August 3: West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday accused Delhi Police of stopping the execution of a court ordered search operation in the national capital.

“In course of investigation of Panchla police station Case No 276/22 a team of CID which had gone to Delhi to execute search warrant issued by Ld Court has been stopped from doing their lawful duty on the direction of DCP South west Delhi,” the department wrote on Twitter along with the copy of search warrant.

The CID further said the case involved seizure of huge cash from three MLAs of Jharkhand.

“Detaining & preventing the CID WB team to conduct lawful search will lead to disappearance of crucial evidence by the suspects responsibility of which will lie on the Delhi Police officers who prevented the search,” the probe agency alleged.

A senior Delhi Police official said they will soon share their official response.