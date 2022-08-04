Borgohain wins two lawn bowls matches

Birmingham, Aug 3: India’s Mridul Borgohain won both his men’s singles matches while the women’s pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia won one and drew another in the lawn bowl events of the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

Borgohain first humbled Chris Locke of Falkan Islands 21-5 in his second round match and then beat Scotland’s Iain McLean 21-19.

The Scottish player led 12-6 after the 10th-end but Borgohain staged a spectacular comeback to level it 17-17 after the end of 22 rounds. He collected two match-winning points in the final 27th round to emerge triumphant.

Borgohain, who had lost the first round, will be up against Ross Davis on Thursday.

Choubey and Saikia defeated Hina Rereiti and Olivia Buckingham of Niue 23-6 but tied their round three match against South Africa 16-16.

The South African team comprised Bridget Calitz (lead) and Colleen Piketh (skip).

Both Choubey and Nayanmoni were also part of the women’s four team that included Pinki (second), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) as they went on to clinch a historic gold medal on Tuesday. (PTI)