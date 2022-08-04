China renews alert for high temperatures

BEIJING August 4: China’s national observatory on Thursday renewed an alert for high temperatures as a scorching heat wave lingers in a vast area of the country.

During daylight hours on Thursday, parts of Shaanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, and Guangxi are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Centre as saying.

Temperatures in parts of Chongqing may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast.

The centre has advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested workers exposed to high temperatures, or who work outdoors for a long time, take necessary protective measures.