India women script 3-2 victory over Canada, reach hockey semi-finals

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 3: The Indian women’s hockey team survived some anxious moments before beating lower-ranked Canada 3-2 in its must-win Pool A match to qualify for the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

The Indians looked in control of the match till the 22nd minute, having taken a 2-0 lead over their world No 15 opponents through goals from Salima Tete (3’) and Navneet Kaur (22’).

But the Canadians, then, produced a lion-hearted performance to level the scores through goals from Brienne Stairs (23’) and Hannah Haughn (39’).

With England already assured of a semi-final berth from the pool with a 3-1 win over India on Tuesday, it was a do-or-die match for the Savita Punia-led side, with Canada needing just a draw to progress as they had a better goal difference.

Locked 2-2, Janneke Schopman’s girls responded brilliantly when Lalremsiami scored off a rebound, after a penalty corner in the 51st minute.

India’s attacking intent bore fruit as early as the third minute of the game when Salima scored off a rebound from a penalty corner.

India doubled their lead in the 22nd minute through Navneet Kaur, who shot in an open goal after receiving a pass from Lalremsiami.

A minute later Canada secured a penalty corner and reduced the deficit through Stairs. In the 39th minute, Canada secured another penalty corner and Haughn equalised for her side.

Facing elimination, Monika came close to handing India the much-needed goal in the 47th minute, but was denied by Canadian custodian Harris.

The Indians kept up the pressure and secured a penalty corner in the 51st minute, and this time, Lalremsiami tapped in from a goal mouth melee after Gurjit Kaur’s shot was saved by the Canadian defence. (PTI)