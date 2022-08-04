‘Lashkar-e-Khalsa can carry out terror attacks in India’, warns Intelligence Bureau

New Delhi, Aug 4 : Ahead of the Independence Day, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued an alert of a possible terror strike in the national capital and in Jammu and Kashmir by IS affiliated new terror outfit ‘Lashkar-e-Khalsa’.

According to information, Lashkar-e-Khalsa has been specially formed by the IS to carry out terror activities in India.

Afghan fighters are part of the new outfit, which has been recently created.

A ten-page note has been issued as a terror advisory by the IB. Violent incidents in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and Maharashtra’s Amravati have been described in the report to show how the radical groups are active who can create riot-like situations.

Apart from this, the IB has also mentioned about the assassination of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was attacked by an armed assailant. The IB has warned that such incidents can take place and hence during the Red Fort Tricolour hoisting programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extra arrangements should be made.

This time there will be more security arrangements in and around the areas of Red Fort and limited people will be allowed to visit the venue of the Flag Hoisting programme.

The IB has also warned that Lashkar-e-Khalsa can attack Afghanistan and Sudan nationals who are living in India. (IANS)